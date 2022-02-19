New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary and said that his emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare have been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for the values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision," PM Modi tweeted. Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

