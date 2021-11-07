New Delhi: The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing continuously since assuming power. This year, too, he retained his popularity by leaving the world's top leaders, according to Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker. The survey says Modi has left behind many leaders of the world, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others.

According to the information, Modi has secured the highest 70 per cent rating in the Global Leader Tracker. In the survey, Mexico's President Lopez Obrador (66%) is at number two and Italy's PM Mario Draghi (58%) is at number three, German Chancellor Angela Merkel (54%), US President Joe Biden (44%) is in sixth place, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is placed at number seven with a rating of 43 per cent and South Korean leader Moon Jae-in is ranked ninth.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at the last position in this list i.e; at number 10. Commerce Minister and Food and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal disclosed this information by posting it on the Ku app. This rating has come out in a survey conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence. Every year 13 world leaders are rated by Morning Consult. These include Australia, India, Brazil, USA, UK, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Germany, France and Canada.

The agency conducts a survey among adults of each country, on the basis of which the popularity rating of the respective leaders is issued. The rating shows the popularity of the leaders around the world. Last year also PM Modi got first place in the rating.

This was posted by Union Minister Piyush Goyal posted on the Ku app, PM Narendra Modi still remains the most popular leader of the world. He has once again achieved this position with 70 per cent rating. Along with his post, Piyush Goyal has also shared a link to the rating issued by Morning Consulting Agency.

take a look at the rating

1.Narendra Modi: 70 percent 2. Lopez Obrador: 66 percent

3. Mario Draghi: 58 per cent

4. Angela Merkel: 54 per cent

5. Scott Morrison: 47 per cent

6. Joe Biden: 44 per cent

7. Justin Trudeau: 43 per cent

8. Fumio Kishida: 42 per cent

9. Moon Jae-in: 41 per cent

10. Boris Johnson: 40 per cent

11. Pedro Sanchez: 37 per cent

12. Emmanuel Macron: 36 per cent

13. Jair Bolsonaro: 35 percent

Ratings are determined by Morning Consult based on interviews with adults from each country. To prepare this figure, Morning Consult interviewed 2,126 people online in India. American Data Intelligence firm Morning Consult has tracked approval ratings for top leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.