New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from Red Fort as part of the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur in New Delhi. He also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion. This is the first time an Indian PM is making a speech at Red Fort after sunset.

"I welcome you all to the celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The peace I got by listening to Shabad Kirtan now is difficult to express in words," PM Modi said in his address. "I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv," he said adding that the world was looking at India.

The programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Ragis and children from different parts of the country are participating in 'Shabad Kirtan'. A grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur is taking place at the Red Fort.

The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history. His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice.