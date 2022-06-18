Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar on Saturday. The Prime Minister's mother entered the 100th year of her life today. On this special occasion, Prime Minister Modi washed her feet and sought her blessings.

On the occasion of his mother's special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned down a few thoughts expressing his joy and gratitude, which he shared through his official Twitter handle. "Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year," he wrote.

Narendra Modi is presently on a two-day visit to the state. He last met her mother in March during his two-day Gujarat visit. A road in Gandhinagar will be named after his mother, Heeraben Modi to "keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service."