Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): People of Himachal Pradesh extended a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show from the KCCB Chowk to State Martyrs Memorial in Dharamshala. The artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) performed the traditional Tashi Shopa dance to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi, who arrived in Dharmshala on Thursday, will chair the first national conference of chief secretaries being held at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from today. Prior to PM Modi's arrival, Tibetans in exile were very excited to welcome PM Narendra Modi to Dharamshala. Hundreds of Tibetans have gathered to welcome PM Modi and to also participate in the roadshow.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister presided over the review meeting and directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper arrangements as per protocol. Earlier, Chief Minister also visited the venue of the All-India Chief Secretaries' conclave.

Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, MP and State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, Chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)