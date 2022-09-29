Surat: The government has built around 80,000 homes for poor in Surat in the last two decades, Prime Minister Narendra Mod said on Thursday at rally in Surat after his roadshow.

"In last two decades, we built around 80,000 homes for poor in Surat, uplifting their standard of living. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, about 4 crore poor patients got free medical treatment in the country, of which over 32 lakh patients are from Gujarat and 1.25 lakh from Surat," said Modi.

"In the early decades of this century, when we used to discuss the 3 P model i.e. Public, Private, and Partnership, I used to give the 4P example of Surat i.e. People, Public, Private, and Partnership. This model makes Surat unique," he added.

Later in the day, the PM will also inaugurate National Games at grand opening ceremony in Ahmedabad.

Earlier he held a roadshow after he touched down in Surat on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. A vast crowd was present there to welcome the Prime Minister as his cavalcade moved forward. (with Agency inputs)