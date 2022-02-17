New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended condolences to the families of the 13 people who lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

"The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help," PM Modi said.

He further announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the tragic mishap in Kushinagar, adding that Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended condolences to the family of those who lost their lives after accidentally falling into a well during a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

"Saddened to hear the sad news of the death of many people including women and children in the accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their families in this tragic accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

As many as 13 people lost their lives after falling into a well during wedding celebrations in the Nebua Naurangia area of the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.

