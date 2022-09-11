Patna: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar’s Darbhanga has come under the spotlight again after issuing an admit card with photographs of PM Narendra Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan for the BA part-III examination. The incident came to light after a photo of the admit card went viral on social media and became the talking point. This was, however, not the first time when the university bungled its work causing it an embarrassment. The university issued an admit card to Ravish Kumar Sanu, a student of the affiliated BD College in Begusarai, on Thursday. While his name, father’s name, and address are correct, the photograph of the Governor has been used.

While on the other hand, Dr Mustaq Ahmed, Registrar of LNMU, held the students responsible for this mischievous act and called for legal action against them. This is a serious issue and matter of concern, students do not fill their forms by themselves and ask someone to fill and because of that such blunders happen. This brings a bad reputation to the university, we have taken this matter seriously and sought direction from the Vice-chancellor and further action will be taken accordingly. We are also planning to lodge a complaint with the police."

Earlier, the same university had given 151 marks to a student when the total number of questions was 100. Besides the LNMU, Muzaffarpur University also landed in controversy after it issued an admit card to a student where film actor Emraan Hashmi was named the father and porn star Sunny Leone the mother. Moreover, the address of the student was shown as Muzaffarpur’s infamous red light area Chaturbhuj Asthan.