Ahmedabad: Hours after his mother Heeraba's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed his mother’s life as a grand century that found peace today at the feet of God. He recalled that he has always felt the trinity of a saint's journey, a selfless Karmyogi, and a life dedicated to values in his mother.

The Prime Minister also remembered an advice that Heeraba gave him on her 100th birthday celebrated this year on June 18. "Work should be done with wisdom and life is to be lived with purity," Narendra Modi quoted her as saying.

"A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. In Maa, I have seen a trinity of qualities, which comprised the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless karma yogi, and a life committed to values. When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I'll always remember - work with intelligence and live life with purity," the PM's tweet in Hindi read.

Heeraben who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday passed away on Friday. She was 100. The Prime Minister immediately rushed to Gujarat to perform the last rites to the mortal remains of his mother. Along with others, Modi carried the cortege of Heeraba, one of the names she is fondly called, during the funeral procession in Gandhinagar.

Condolences poured in from across the world for Prime Minister Modi wishing him strength in his sad times. World leaders, leaders and ministers from across political spectrums in India and a number of celebrities also reached out to him with their wishes.