"Remembering 'Tamil Thatha' U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary. Admired for his contribution to Tamil culture and language, he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage," Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister urged the youngsters to read his works.