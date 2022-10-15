New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, and recalled his "brilliance, humility and passion towards India's progress". "He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society," Modi tweeted on Kalam's 91st birth anniversary.

He said he was fortunate to have interacted with Kalam over the years. One of India's leading scientists, Kalam wrote some bestselling books and was widely popular, especially among the younger generation, for his efforts to mentor them and hold frequent interactions with them across the country. Considered a statesman, he was India's president between 2002 and 2007. He was also called the "People's President" as the demands of the highest office did not dim his zeal to meet with people, especially students, a habit he maintained after his tenure was over. (PTI)