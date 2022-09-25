New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying his emphasis on "antyodaya" and serving the poor keeps inspiring them. Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was a RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP.

His philosophy of "integral humanism" and antyodaya (uplifting the most deprived) has been cited by Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare measures. "I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual," Modi said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, describing him as a humanist and an exceptional visionary. "Humble tributes to great nationalist, humanist & exceptional visionary, Pt Deendayal Ji on his Jayanti," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the BJP forerunner. Dhankhar also quoted Upadhyay on how one can really understand the soul of India. "If one has to understand the soul of Bharat, one must not look at this country from the political or economic angle but from the cultural point of view," the vice president said. (PTI)