Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid obeisance at the Vishwanath temple in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh ahead of Mahashivratri.

The auspicious Hindu religious festival marks the marriage of Lord Vishwanath with Goddess Pravathi. The Prime Minister, who reached Varanasi on his day's visit to the state, played the host of Lord Vishwanath's haldi ceremony and also offered the haldi and kumkum to the diety. The PM also sought blessings from God and wished for world peace. Earlier, the PM spoke to the booth level workers of the BJP ahead of the final phase of voting in the ongoing UP assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the entire premises of the temple was decorated in yellow light, including the golden umbrella in the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Vishwanath.

The head priest of the temple, Pandit Neeraj, said that after the worship, the Prime Minister also enquired about the well being of the devotees. "Along with this, he also discussed closely about the arrangements of the temple administration. The PM wished everyone happiness and good luck, " Neeraj said.