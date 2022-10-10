New Delhi: Condoling the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch and veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh as a "humble and grounded leader" and key soldier for democracy during the emergency.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasized on furthering national interest," tweeted Modi.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," he stated in another tweet.

Modi said that he always looked forward to interacting with Singh and hearing his views. "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.