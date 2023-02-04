New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to iconic singer Vani Jayaram, who passed away on Saturday, and said she would be remembered for her melodious voice and rich works. Her works covered diverse languages and reflected different emotions, he said in a tweet, adding that her death is a major loss for the creative world.

Condolences to her family and admirers, the prime minister said. Singer Jayaram died in Chennai on Saturday.Jayaram has crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and others. She has recently been conferred the Padma Bhushan Award.

The singer's husband passed away before her. The couple had no children, informed police officials. Malarkodi, Jayaram's domestic help who is employed at the residence, said that she rang the bell five times, which emitted no response. "I rang the bell five times at Vani Jairam's residence. But she didn't open the door. Even my husband called her up but she didn't receive the call. Shwe was living alone at her residence" she said.

She then informed Jayaram's relatives, who she said alerted the police. The singer was found dead after cops broke open the door in the presence of her relatives. She was 77 and was living alone at a downtown apartment, where she was found dead, police said, adding there was an injury on her forehead and further investigation is on.