Kevadiya (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion on Rashtriya Ekta Divas or Nation Unity Day. "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is a tribute to the invaluable role of Sardar Patel in unifying our nation," the Prime Minister said. In a reference to the tragic Morbi bridge collapse incident he said, "I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty."