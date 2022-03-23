New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed condolences over the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum in which eight people were charred to death following the killing of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC Panchayat leader.

"I express my condolences over Birbhum violence. I assure all possible help from the Centre to the state to book the culprits. I hope the state government takes strict action against the culprits and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too," the PM said. So far, at least 22 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The killing of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC Panchayat leader, on Monday, is suspected to have sparked off the attack with petrol bombs on some 10 houses in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town. However, the police have not released any names of suspects who have been arrested.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze with petrol bombs in Bogtui village in the early hours of Tuesday. Eleven people were arrested the same day for their involvement in the incident. "We are grilling them (those arrested) to find out if there were more people involved in the incident. Some accused seem to have fled the village. We are trying to trace them," the officer said.

