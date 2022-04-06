New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday lauded the "healthy discussion" in Parliament over the situation in Ukraine and India's efforts to bring back its citizens from the embattled country.

"Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views," the PM tweeted.

In another tweet, he added: "The rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage." Modi further said that it was "our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations."