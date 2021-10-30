Italy (Rome): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis on Saturday in the Vatican on the second day of his visit to Rome, Italy.

"The Prime Minister will have a separate call. He will be meeting his Holiness on a one-on-one basis. And that could, after a certain period of time, be followed up by delegation-level talks," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media on Friday, while briefing the details of the Prime Minister's engagements in Italy.

Shringla said the Vatican has not set any agenda for the talks, and that he believes the tradition is not to have an agenda when issues are discussed with the Pope.

"I'm sure the issues that will be covered would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us," he added.

"COVID-19, health issues, how we can work together...and this is something that, I think would be the general trend in the discussions," he added.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit from October 29 to October 31. He's attending the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

This summit will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister. Last year's summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually because of the COVID pandemic.

Read: PM Modi lands in Rome for G20 Summit

The Vatican is a city-state surrounded by Rome and is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and is likely to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong as well.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Spain PM Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development".

There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, according to the sources. The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

PM Modi had also interacted with people of different communities, including the Indian diaspora and friends of India from different organisations here in the Italian capital and appreciated the role played by them in strengthening ties between both nations.