New Delhi: Amid a massive spike in Covid cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top officials to review the Covid situation in the country at 4.30 pm on Sunday, according to government sources.

The Prime Minister's meeting comes after India has reported 1,59,632 fresh COVID cases, 40,863 recoveries and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country have reached 5,90,611 and 3,44,53,603 people have recovered so far.

Omicron tally in India is now at 3,623 with Maharashtra alone accounting for over 1,000 cases. Though Delhi still has the second-highest Omicron cases, the number of infected has reduced from yesterday's 876 to 513. Karnataka takes third place and Rajasthan fourth with 441 and 373 cases respectively.