Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow from Gujarat airport to Kamalam (BJP's office) on Friday. This roadshow holds importance as Gujarat is scheduled to go for Assembly Elections this year. However, the dates of these polls have not been announced yet. He will also address the 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan' and dedicate projects in Gujarat. The sammelan is being attended by over 1 lakh panchayati raj representatives from the state. He also held a massive roadshow in the city, a day after BJP's 4-state win.

Further, this roadshow comes just a day after BJP won in 4 out of 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in recently concluded assembly polls.

Prior to leaving Gujarat, Modi tweeted, "Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend."

The Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation on March 12. He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest and in the evening, the Prime Minister will declare open the 11th 'Khel Mahakumbh', and deliver an address on the occasion.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Gujarat has three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500-gram panchayats. 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' will witness the participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state."

The RRU, which is an Institution of National Importance, commenced its operations on October 1, 2020. "The University will develop synergies with the private sector by leveraging knowledge and resources from the industry and would also set up Centres of Excellence in various fields relating to police and security," the PMO stated.

