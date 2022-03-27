New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am on Sunday. Earlier on Friday, PM Modi on his official Twitter Handle shared a concise booklet that showcased the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured.

"Here is a concise booklet that showcases the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured. Looking forward to your joining this month's programme at 11 AM on the 27th," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda who contributed to the party's victory in recently concluded assembly elections in four states will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday.

Along with Nadda, other BJP workers will also listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme today morning. They will listen to the show at booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District.

Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

