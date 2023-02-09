New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the debate on the Vote of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. Here are the excerpts:

Allocation for tribes before 2014 was Rs 20,000 crore. Now it is 1.2 lakh crore. We have started 500 Ekalavya Schools - we have decided to recruit 38,000 teachers. We have given 60 lakh new pattas (land ownership records) in the last five years.

1800 villages were without electricity. These villages were tribal villages and those in the North East. we promised to supply electricity and we have done so. We didn't leave those people to their fate. We didn't do this for politics. We did it for the people of the country, and they, in turn, have blessed us and because of this we are here.

We have used technology to our benefit. We have brought Gati Shakti master plan and by using technology, we can complete planning in weeks, which earlier used to take months.

Rs 27 lakh crore has been transferred to the accounts of the people. This has saved more than Rs 2 lakh crore because earlier, that used to go to wrong hands.

Kharge ji was complaining that I come to his constituency. but I came to Karnataka for work. 1.7 core Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened. Meanwhile, people have closed the khata (account) of Congress.

Empowerment of common people - Many people couldn't even reach the door of the banks. We have opened Jan Dhan bank counts and more than 48 crore people have come on board.

One of their (previous government) ministers went to inaugurate a water tank and that was in the headlines in the next day's newspaper. At present, we have ensured the supply of water to three crore people.

They had the responsibility to solve the problems, but their priorities and intentions were different. We are looking for a permanent solution. We are taking into consideration the basic problems of the country. This is the signature of our government.

Kharge said "we have built the country's foundation in the last 60 years, but the credit is taken by Modi." These 60 years they have opened only ditches - there was no foundation. When they were digging ditches, the smaller countries were progressing steadily. They had such a stable government that from Panchatyat to government they had everything

In this glorious House some people’s attitude and their speech is frustrating the country. Kichad uske pas tha/ mere pas gulal/ Jo bhi Jiske pas jo tha usne diya uchal (Some people had mud in their hands, but I had colours/ Everyone threw whatever they had in their hands). Jitna kichad uchalo ge / kamal utna hi khilega (The more you throw dirt lotus will grow).