Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura officially is all set to start the poll campaign in the state as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in the state on November 17. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is also arriving in the state for a two-day visit on November 7 to inaugurate the ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ to be held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

Speaking exclusively with ETV Bharat, a senior leader of Tripura BJP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to arrive on October 28 but due to some unknown reasons, the visit was postponed. “We have already started our poll campaign but the official campaign will be started with the arrival of two top leaders of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to arrive on October 28 but due to some unknown reasons, the visit was postponed. As per the preliminary reports, PM Modi will inaugurate a series of government schemes and would address a mass gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan for which the preparations are underway in full swing," the source said.

The source further confirmed that on November 7, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is arriving in the state to hold a meeting and to officially inaugurate the party’s poll campaign. “Assam CM is arriving on November 7. So far we have heard that he is coming for a two-day tour of the state. On his arrival here, he will address ‘Boot Vijay Abhiyan’ where all the state leaders including Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, MLAs, and Karyakartas will be present," the BJP source informed.

He further said that along with Sarma, BJP state election in-charge Dr. Mahendra Sing, BJP Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra and BJP central observer Dr. Mahesh Sarma will also be present. However, if sources are to be believed Assam CM, along with Patra, Dr. Mahendra Sing, and Mahesh Sarma will chair a series of meeting separately with all the leaders of the state party to make a blueprint of the party’s strategy for the upcoming election.

“We are hopeful that all the leaders who are arriving will hold meetings with all the state leaders to discuss all the organizational matters and chances are very high to discuss candidates for the upcoming elections," he added