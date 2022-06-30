Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to satiate his taste buds with Telangana delicacies specially made for him during the two-day BJP National Executive Meet, which is slated for July 2 and 3, in Hyderabad. The state BJP leaders have handpicked G Yadamma, a caterer from Karimnagar to fulfil the appetite of the VIPs and took her to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here, where the meet is being held.

Yadamma said she never imagined in her life that she would be cooking food for the Prime Minister. "I cannot believe this. I am very happy that Modi sir is going to taste the food prepared by me. I will ensure that Modi sir would love our Telangana delicacies," elated Yadamma said. She was asked to prepare food on July 3 and would have to report to the hotel on July 1, she added.

Yadamma's son G Venkateshwar said his mother was told by the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar that Modi would like to taste some of the Telangana dishes during his stay here. Yadamma will prepare about 25-30 Telangana delicacies such as 'Gangavayulu-Mamidkaya pappu', 'muddha pappu', 'bendakaya fry', 'boorelu' (sweet) and 'bellam parmannam' (sweet rice) and snacks 'sarva pindi' and 'sakinalu',

"Bandi Sanjay sir suggested my mother's name when Modi sir expressed his desire to taste Telangana delicacies. We had been to the hotel on Wednesday. The hotel people told that they would provide their staff to assist my mother," Venkateshwar said. Yadamma was given security clearance to bring six of her staff to prepare the food and the hotel will be providing its staff to assist them. Yadamma, who lost her husband in an accident, is into the catering business for the past three decades. She is being assisted by her only son Venkateshwar.

Yadamma hails from Gauravelli village in the Husnabad mandal of Siddipet district. At the age of 15, she got married to a man from Kondapur village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district. After stepping into her in-law's house in Karimnagar, she learnt the Telangana dishes from one Venkanna in Mankamma Thota in Karimnagar. People, who relished her vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, say that they are very tasty. Yadamma can cook for 10,000 people easily. She is well known for cooking at events attended by Ministers KTR and Gangula Kamalakar as well as during meetings hosted by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. (With Agency inputs)