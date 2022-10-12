Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday morning visited the Kedarnath Valley to review the ongoing construction projects in the region. Besides, he also took feedback from officials about the preparations for the Prime Minister's expected visit to the state on October 23.

Keeping in mind that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a keen interest in overseeing the ongoing projects in the Kedar Valley of Uttarakhand Dhami made it clear to officials that a lax approach will not be tolerated. In 2013 natural calamity struck Uttarakhand causing extensive damage to Kedar Valley and its adjoining areas. Now, massive reconstruction work is underway to give a facelift to the region.

Previously also, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham on November 7, 2018, besides celebrating the Diwali festival with Army and ITBP jawans at Harsil.