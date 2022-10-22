Chamoli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day Uttarakhand visit concluded on Saturday morning and he left for New Delhi by special aircraft. After paying obeisance to Lord at Kedarnath Dham on Friday the Prime Minister left for Badrinath Dham. PM Modi stayed at Badrinath Dham the night before leaving for New Delhi on Saturday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also accompanied the Prime Minister to Badrinath Dham.

After offering prayers at Badrinath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Mana, the last Indian village situated close to China border. From where PM Modi addressed the nation. Mana village is very close to Badrinath Dham. But people visiting Badrinath Dham did make a trip to Mana village as the place is known for its pristine natural beauty and breathtaking landscape.

While visiting the Mana village, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared an interesting anecdote associated with him. PM Modi said his relationship with this remote village dates back to 25 years when he was an ordinary worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When a meeting of the BJP was planned at Mana village then several leaders were cribbing and said what was the need to convene the party meetings at a village situated at a high altitude. At that the Prime Minister told the leaders to know the people of Uttarakhand, they would have to visit the Mana village. To find a place in the hearts of the people of Uttarakhand, it is necessary to visit Mana village. PM Modi also interacted with people belonging to the Bhotia tribe and also checked warm clothes made by them.