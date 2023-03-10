New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its raising day, asserting that it has a vital role in the security apparatus as it provides round the clock security at key locations.

One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings. "On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus," Modi tweeted.

Modi shared a few pictures of the elite force at work at various terrains across the country in that tweet. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure. The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook, Modi added.

CISF will be celebrating its 53 years of dedicated service to the nation by observing the CISF Raising Day for the first time out of Delhi NISA Hyderabad on March 12, 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the grand celebration as Chief Guest, CISF said in a Tweet thread which also delved deep into the History of the force and how it was raised.

A devastating fire broke out at HEC Ranchi in 1964 and subsequently functioning of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) were disrupted at Ranchi, Rourkela etc that triggered the creation of the CISF for better protection and security of the PSUs, the CISF said.

"On 02nd Dec’ 1968 the then Hon’ble President of India gave assent to the CISF Bill which was passed by the Parliament of India on 13th Aug’1968. An extract of the Gazette of India! Celebrating #CISFRaisingDay on 12 Mar’2023 (sic)," it added.

CISF started its journey in 1969 with modest strength of 3000 personnel to provide security to PSUs; engines for socio-economic transformation in India, the CISF tweeted.