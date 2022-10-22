PM Modi launches 'Rozgar Mela', drive to recruit 10 lakh people
PM Modi launches 'Rozgar Mela', drive to recruit 10 lakh people
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 'Rozgar Mela', drive to recruit 10 lakh people. The Prime Minister described it as an important milestone in the government's efforts for employment and self-employment in the last 8 years. He mentioned that the Central government will be giving appointment letters to more than 75,000 people on Saturday. (PTI)
