PM Modi launches Digital India Week in Gujarat
Published on: 1 hours ago
Gandhi Nagar(Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Digital India Week at Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The PM took a view of an exhibition organized as part of the Digital India Week program here. He is on a tour of the state and had arrived at Raj Bhavan Gandhinagar, where he was received by Governor Acharya Devvrat.
