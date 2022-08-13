New Delhi: Lauding the performance of Indian athletes in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the golden era of sports was knocking on the doors.

"It is just a start and we are not going to just sit quietly, the golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors," said Modi. The Prime Minister who hosted the Indian contingent at his residence also said that the number of medals won by Indian athletes cannot be a true benchmark of evaluating their performance as the athletes competed neck and neck with their opponents.

"The real assessment of this performance can't be made with just number of medals, our athletes competed neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make that up I am confident of that," said Modi.

"We have the responsibility of making a sporting system which is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left out as they are all assets," he added. The Prime Minister said that not only was India improving its performance in sports where it had been strong, but it is also making its presence felt in new sports.

"Not only are we strengthening the sports that we have been strong in but have also left a mark in new sports. In hockey we trying to get our legacy back," said Modi. "Since last time, we have won medals in four new sports, from lawn bowls to athletics, out performance has been spectacular. This performance will help increase youth's interest in new sports. We have to improve our performance in new sports," he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the achievements of the athletes coincided with the celebrations of India's 75th independence day. The felicitation program was attended by most of the CWG-returned athletes, including the wrestlers, weightlifters, boxers, shuttlers and table-tennis players.

Modi also congratulated the chess players who competed and won medals at the Olympiad which was hosted in Chennai. The Indian athletes produced a sensational show in Birmingham, claiming 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. (with Agency inputs)