New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Digital India initiative during the 98th edition of Mann Ki Baat. Referring to the utility of the E-Sanjeevani app the Prime Minister said that it has become a major tool in teleconsultation with doctors.

The Prime Minister also praised the doctors for making the most of the app. " We can see the impact of the Digital India initiative in every sphere of life. The E-Sanjeevani app has given a major boost to teleconsultation with doctors in the country," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the methods of digital payments during his speech. He said that several countries are interested in UPI adding that India and Singapore have launched the UPI-Pay now link which can be used by the people of both countries to transfer funds. " Such techniques are providing a major boost to the ease of living," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the demand for Indian toys has increased to such an extent that it is now no longer confined to the country and is now in high demand abroad. " We spoke about the diverse Indian genres of storytelling last time in Mann Ki Baat. It resulted in increasing their fame and popularity," he added.

" On the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary 'Unity Day', we spoke about three competitions during 'Mann Ki Baat'. They were related to 'Geet' - Patriotic Songs, 'Lullabies' and 'Rangoli'...," said Modi.

" Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Purushkar was awarded to artists in the fields of music and performing arts. Among the awardees there are those artists who provided a new lease of life instruments which were fading away from public memory due to dwindling usage," he added.(With ANI inputs)