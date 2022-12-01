New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work.

He tweeted, "Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters."

The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders. (PTI)