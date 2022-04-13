New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu visit on April 24, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the unified command structure in J&K to conduct an all-out operation against the terrorists.

The Ministry has also asked the different agency members of the unified command to have strong and close coordination among themselves. In an internal communique, the MHA has suggested conducting an extensive search operation in the valley to find out the terrorists as well as the sympathisers of the terrorist organizations.

"All the security agencies in Jammu & Kashmir have been asked to take strong action against anybody found harbouring terrorists," a senior home ministry official said. Recently, the J&K police have decided to seal properties of militant sympathisers in J&K. Security forces have apprehended 71 terrorists so far this year. "As many as 49 terrorists neutralised so far this year in Jammu & Kashmir. In this month, eight members of Pakistan based different terrorist organizations were killed by the security forces," the official said.

