Sambhal(Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Minister, Gulab Devi on Wednesday said PM Modi is like an incarnation of god and he can remain in his post as long as he wishes.

Gulab Devi, who arrived to unveil the statue of Dr. Giriraj Kishore, the founder of the fair Ganesh Chauth in Chandausi said, "Modiji is like an avatar. He is a person of extraordinary talent. No one can compete with them. If he wishes, he can remain the prime minister till he is alive."

The Minister of State also targeted SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke over his remarks. The SP MP had said that the Prime Minister of the country should be from a minority community. In response to this, Minister of State Gulab Devi said, "Nothing happens by speculation. He is such an extraordinary personality. God has sent him as his representative."