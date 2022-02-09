New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in detail about several issues in his interview on Wednesday. He spoke about the upcoming Assembly Elections, the repealed farm laws, took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav and his party, and also spoke about Rahul Gandhi and his recent fiery speech in Parliament.

Top quotes from the PM's interview

On Rahul

The Prime Minister targeted the former Congress chief and dubbed him as a "person who does not listen and does not sit in the House." Stressing that he welcomes debate in Parliament, PM Modi said that he and his government do not attack anyone and believe in dialogue. "I don't know the language to attack (someone) and it is not in my nature as well. But on the basis of logic and facts, the media might interpret my words in the House to stir some controversy."

On repealed farm laws

"I have said this earlier also that farm laws were brought in for the benefit of farmers, but have now been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don't think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary."

'Do ladkon wala khel'

Modi took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury who are contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in an alliance and said the state had earlier seen the "game of two boys" and 'buaji' too was with them but the people of the state rejected the alliance.

"Ye do ladkon wala khel to humne pehle bhi dekha tha (This game of boys we have seen earlier too. They had so much arrogance that they used the words "Gujarat's two donkeys'. And the people of Uttar Pradesh showed them the 'hisab'. And then there were these two boys and there was buaji also with them and still they could not make it."

On Ferozepur fiasco

"I have maintained silence on the issue. Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right."

On 'fake' socialism

"If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists. I received a letter that 45 people from SP hold some posts. This dynasty politics is a threat to democracy."

On Lakhimpur Kheri incident

"State government gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge SC wanted for probe. The state government is working transparently."

Assembly Elections

"For us elections are, in a way, are an open university in which there is an opportunity for new recruitment and to improve ourselves. We treat it as a field of education...When in power, we work with mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority and people in five states will give us an opportunity to serve them."

Lauding Yogi

"Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security & didn't compromise with it"