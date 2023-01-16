New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday interacted with the first batch of 'Agniveers' through video conference. Agniveers refer to those candidates who have been inducted for a short duration in the Indian military service through the newly launched Agnipath scheme of the Central government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the video conference. The Agnipath scheme was announced on June 14 last year. The landmark scheme of the Modi government aimed at modernizing the armed forces aimed at recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

However, for 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years, as a one-time relief measure for those aspirants who were preparing for the armed forces. The scheme met with sharp criticism from opposition parties. However, the Modi government stuck with with saying that the move will make the armed forces more youthful and cater to its current needs.

Meanwhile, the training of the first batch of Agniveers started at the Artillery Center in Golconda, Hyderabad last week. Among the 40 thousand firemen who will be recruited in the Army this year, most of them will be trained in Hyderabad. The training of the first batch of Agniveers shall continue for eight months.