Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, after 70 years, cheetahs have once again returned to India. Eight cheetahs have been brought to India from Namibia. Credit for that goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi released them in Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. After that PM Modi spoke to 'Cheetah Mitras'. Later, the Prime Minister said that they have to take care of every single animal.

It may be recalled that in 1948, cheetahs became extinct in India. In 1952, the government has declared cheetahs an extinct species. The BJP government has given cheetahs to the countrymen as a gift to mark the PM's birthday. To create awareness about cheetahs, the BJP government has appointed more than 450 'Cheetah Mitras'. They will make people aware of the lifestyle and mannerisms of cheetahs. 'Cheetah Mitras' will tell people that there is no need to be afraid of cheetahs as they do not attack human beings.

'Cheetah Mitras' said, "We got a chance to speak to the Prime Minister. It's been a great day for us and it's a matter of pride that cheetahs are back in the country. The Prime Minister asked a direct question to 'Cheetah Mitras' and asked what they know about cheetahs, then they told that "Cheetah never attacks human beings and they run away after hearing the slightest sound. They are smaller than leopards and have linings on them."