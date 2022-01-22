PM Modi to interact with DMs of various districts today
PM Modi to interact with DMs of various districts today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Saturday at 11 am via video conferencing to take direct feedback about the progress and present status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes.
According to a PMO press release, the Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present the status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts.
-
At the core of good governance is service delivery at the grassroots level. In that endeavour, the district administration has a crucial role. At 11 AM tomorrow, I will interact with DMs across India and discuss implementation of key government schemes. https://t.co/VPygVU54Mm— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022
The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced, added the PMO's statement. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.
As per the PMO, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.