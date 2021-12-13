Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Benaras today to inaugurate yet another one of his dream projects - the Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. After he landed in Varanasi at 10:30 am, he offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple and performed aarti there. He will be heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple next to offer prayers at around 1 pm.

The inauguration program of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham is scheduled at around 1:20 pm. Post the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. While on the visit, he will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave is aimed at providing an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

The preparations for the grand event of this inauguration program of the Vishwanath Dham was looked after by the CM Yogi Adityanath. While talking to the media on this occasion, CM Yogi highly praised PM Modi and said that he has fulfilled the wish that mother Ganga had made thousands of years ago.

CM Yogi said that after almost a 1000 years, the glory of this age-old holy temple of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi is being restored. He credited the PM for the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. "With the blessings and grace of Baba Vishwanath, Kashi is ready to be given global recognition in a short perioed of time now," he said.

Today will mark as an important day in the history of the country as the PM's resolution to convert Baba Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple into a magnificent Vishwanath Dham after 251 years is being brought to fruition. PM Modi will reach Benaras at 10:30 am today morning, and after performing Kal Bhairav ​​Darshan Pujan he will be in Vishwanath corridor for about an hour and a half.

There will be a 15-minute special pooja and then the saints will address the crowd of about two and a half thousand people in the temple chowk built in the Vishwanath Corridor complex along with the distinguished people of Kashi and the Chief Ministers of 12 states and 21 Deputy Chief Ministers. The entire temple complex has been decorated for the event.

Along with the native people, Indians as well as non-Indians who live abroad have expressed their joy over the news of the inauguration.

