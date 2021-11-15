New Delhi: Paying his tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum spanning 25-acres in Ranchi via video conferencing, on the occasion of Jharkhand's foundation day.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the freedom fighter's contribution in giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement and the latter's role to protect the interests of the tribal society.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

"Respectful tributes to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Along with giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement, he always fought to protect the interests of the tribal society. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," tweeted Prime Minister.

PM Modi said the firm willpower of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led to the existence of the state. He added that the museum will demonstrate the contribution of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle and will become a living establishment of the tribal culture.

"On this day, due to the strong will of our revered Atal ji (Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the state of Jharkhand came into existence. It was Atal ji who was the first to form a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs in the country and linked the tribal interests with the policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee," PM Modi said.

"In this Amrit Kaal of Independence, the country has decided that it will confer a more grand identity to its tribal traditions and valour stories. In this sequence, a historic decision has been taken that from today every year the country will celebrate November 15 that is the birthday of Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," he stated.

Prime Minister further said, "I have spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers and sisters and children. I have been a witness to their joys and sorrows, daily lives and the necessities of their lives. So, today is also an emotional day for me personally."

"Bhagwan Birsa knew that tampering with diversity, ancient identity and nature in the name of modernity is not the way for the welfare of the society. At the same time, he was a supporter of modern education and had the courage to speak against the ills and inadequacies of his own society," PM Modi said, adding that the freedom struggle aimed at transferring the power of India, the power to make decisions for India is in the hands of Indians.

The Prime Minister remarked that "Bhagwan Birsa lived for the society, sacrificed his life for his culture and his country. Therefore, he is still present in our faith, in our spirit as our God."

"Dharti Aaba did not stay on this earth for very long. But he wrote an entire history for the country in that short span of life and gave direction to the generations of India," the Prime Minister said, adding that the fight for 'Dharti Aaba' was also against the thinking that wanted to erase the identity of India's tribal society.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

The museum will have a 25-feet statue of Birsa Munda and a nine-foot statue of other freedom fighters of the region.