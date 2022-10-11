Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase 'Mahakal Lok’ of the Mahakal Temple on Tuesday evening in Ujjain. The Prime Minister will reach here on Tuesday evening and inaugurate the Rs 856 crore project, under the Ujjain Smart City initiative started in 2017. PM Modi will also address a public meeting in the city after the inauguration.

The entire complex of the Mahakal Temple has been decorated to amplify the festive vibes of the PM's arrival and the temple inauguration. The floral decoration here has been going on for two days since Monday. As informed by the temple authorities, the flowers have been sourced from several places including Pune and Bangalore.

Groups of cultural artists from all across India have also reached Ujjain for this occasion and shall adorn the event with folk dance and musical performances. The temple premises are flooded with performers dressed in colorful cultural attires, singing and dancing as they wait for the main event.

The devotees visiting the temple are allowed to enter the temple like normal days, though the Ganesh Mandapam will be closed for about an hour at the time of the arrival of the Prime Minister. The devotees will be allowed to seek blessings from Baba Mahakal from the Kartikeya Mandapam for the hour.

The security arrangements around the temple have also been beefed up ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. Heavy police force has been deployed and security forces are keeping an eye on every visitor.

“While the PM will inaugurate the first phase of the ambitious Mahakal corridor project on October 11 evening, work on the second phase is already underway. We are on track and by June 2023 the entire project is to be completed,” Chief Executive Officer of Ujjain Smart City, Ashish Kumar Pathak said while speaking to reporters ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival.