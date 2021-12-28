Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the fully constructed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. After the inauguration, while addressing a mega rally, he said, "Today, Kanpur has finally got its own metro service and I travelled via the metro and it was truly a memorable experience for me. I congratulate the people of Kanpur on achieving this feat."

He added, "UP's double engine government is working sincerely, with full accountability, to take UP to new heights of development. The government of double engine knows how to set big goals and fulfil them."

Before 2014, the total metro coverage in UP was just 9km. Between 2014 to 2019, this was increased to 18 km. And today, the state has a metro service spanning over 90km and has five metro lines told PM while sharing details of the metro rail project.

"The previous govt in UP did not work towards the development of the region and wasted so many years. But now, we are not wasting a single minute and will take the state to great heights. Post-independence, all the major developments took place only in the metro cities and the small towns and cities surrounding them were neglected and unfortunately, the previous govt did not even have the intention to develop such cities."

Attacking over opposition PM said People of Kanpur are very good at understanding business and could smell the scent of corruption that wafted through UP during the previous regimes, But now they do not want to come forth and take the credit now.

During this Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates Bina-Panki Multi-Product Pipeline to the nation. Bina-Panki Multi-Product Pipeline will be operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company.

