Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the eco-friendly Bio-CNG Plant called "Gobar-Dhan" based in Indore, while emphasizing that the initiative will help make the cities of the country pollution-free and take them towards clean energy.

Modi has recently launched the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, with the overall vision of creating "Garbage Free Cities", as informed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Both the overarching principles that are intended to be executed through this mission - "waste to wealth" and "circular economy" for maximizing resource recovery - are exemplified in the Indore Bio-CNG plant.

The plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste, while it is expected to produce around 17,000 kg of CNG per day and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, as informed by the PMO. They further informed that the plant is based on zero-landfill models, whereby no rejects would be generated.

Additionally, the project also has an environment friendly approach, as it aims to achieve reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as well as the facilitation of green energy along with organic compost as fertilizer. As stated in an office release, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Indo Enviro Integrated Solutions Ltd. (IEISL) had set up 'Indore Clean Energy Pvt Ltd' - a Special Purpose Vehicle created to implement the project - under a Public-Private Partnership model, with a 100 per cent capital investment of Rs 150 crores by IEISL.

Indore Municipal Corporation will purchase a minimum of 50 per cent of CNG produced by the plant and in a first-of-its-kind initiative, run 400 city buses on the CNG. The balance quantity of CNG will be sold in the open market, while it will also help replace chemical fertilizers for agricultural and horticultural purposes.

With agency Inputs

