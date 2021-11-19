Mahoba (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated multiple projects aimed at ending water scarcity for farmers in the parched Bundelkhand region.

The prime minister who arrived in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh this afternoon inaugurated Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project, among others.

After inaugurating the Arjun Sahayak Project in Mahoba, the Prime Minister addressed a public meeting here and said, "Mahoba is a witness to how we have brought the government from the closed-door rooms of Delhi to every nook and corner of the country in the last seven years."

He further said that recently, the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was started here. "Some time back, the second phase of Ujjwala scheme was started from here. A few years back, I had promised the Muslim sisters of the country from Mahoba that I would free them from the practice of triple talaq. This promise has also been fulfilled," he said.

The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,240 crore and once fully operational, these will help irrigate around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting several lakh farmers.

These projects will also provide potable water to the people of the region.

