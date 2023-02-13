New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the prestigious 'Aero India 2023', Asia's largest aero show, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on Monday. The 14th edition of the five-day event focuses on displaying indigenous equipment under the 'Atmanirbhar Scheme' or self-reliance programme for the defence sector. PM Modi reached Karnataka on Sunday to attend the aero show hosted by Karnataka.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities". "Prime Minister's emphasis on Aatmanirbharta in the Indian Defence sector will also be displayed, as the event will showcase the country's progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies. Further, the event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)," the PMO said in a statement.

According a warm welcome to PM Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated, "Our own Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will be the centre of attraction." The event will witness Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs. A number of bilateral meetings have also been scheduled on the sidelines of Aero India among defence ministers, ministers of state for defence, chiefs of defence staff and defence secretaries.

The annual defence innovation event, Manthan, will be held on February 15. Being organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Manthan platform will bring the leading innovators, start-ups, MSMEs, incubators, academia and Investors from the defence and aerospace ecosystem under one roof. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the curtain raiser of 'Aero India' 2023 on Monday said that efforts are on to make Light Combat Aircraft Tejas 100 per cent indigenous.