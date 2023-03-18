New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference at Subramaniam Hall in New Delhi on Saturday. Millets have also been selected for the One District One Product Scheme in 19 districts of the country. India is currently presiding over G20. Its motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is also reflected in the International Year of Millets.

Addressing the media Modi said," 2.5 crore small farmers are directly related to millet. Our mission for Shree Anna is going to be a blessing for these small farmers. Shree Anna market will benefit them and the associated ecosystem. This will also strengthen the rural economy and would also create new jobs. More than 75 lakh farmers of India are virtually present with us in this ceremony which shows its importance," Modi said.

Millets can be grown easily in adverse climatic conditions and without chemicals and fertilizers. India is continuously working to promote millets or 'Shri Anna' as a global movement. Prime Minister feels proud that the United Nations declared 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'. "I am proud that India is leading the 'International Year of Millets'.It is a matter of great honour for us that after India's proposal and efforts to bring Millet on the global platform. Events like Global Millets Conference are not only necessary for Global Good but also a symbol of India's increasing responsibility for Global Good," the PM added.

Based on India's proposal, the year 2023 was declared the International Year of Millets (IYM) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Echoing Modi's words President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde present here at Global Millets Conference in Delhi said as declared by United Nations General Assembly observing the International year of Millets 2023, the push towards collective efforts to increase millet production will contribute to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

"Millets are vital in sustainability for eliminating hunger, adapting to climate change, and transforming agrifoods... I am confident this conference will bring collective action and direct policy attention towards millets," the President of Ethiopia said. Also, in line with the Prime Minister's vision to make the celebrations of IYM 2023 a 'people's movement' and position India as the 'global hub for millets', all central government ministries and departments, states and union territories, farmers, start-ups, exporters, retail businesses and other stakeholders, are being engaged to promote and spread awareness about the benefits of millets (Shree Anna) for the cultivator, consumer and climate.

The organization of the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in India is an important programme in this context. The two-day global conference will have sessions on all important issues related to millets (Shree Anna) like promotion and awareness of millets among producers, consumers and other stakeholders; millets' value chain development; health and nutritional aspects of millets; market linkages; research and development etc. The conference will be attended by Agriculture Ministers of various countries, international scientists, nutritionists, health experts, start-up leaders and other stakeholders