New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday. The foundation stone will be laid at around 1 pm today.

The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said on December 16. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement.

The expressway will start from the Bijauli village in Meerut and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors, including industrial development, trade, agriculture and tourism the statement said. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5-km long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.

