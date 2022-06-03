New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Lucknow on Friday to attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony at UP Investors Summit 3.0 followed by the inauguration of several developmental projects in the state. Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries at the airport.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi Ji, 'New India of New Uttar Pradesh' has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."

Prime Minister Modi will be reaching Indira Gandhi Pratishthan at 11 AM where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors Summit, the Prime Minister's office informed earlier. During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles etc.

The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country. Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani are among the bigwigs from the corporate world who are slated to attend the event.

At around 1:45 PM, Modi will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, they will visit Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM. The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President that was donated for public use and converted into a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 PM.

(with Agency inputs)