Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at Prayagraj.

The Prime Minister will address a gathering that will be attended by two lakh women. He will transfer around Rs 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of self-help groups (SHGs) benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG. The programme will also witness the Prime Minister encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

During the programme, PM Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over Rs 20 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO informed.

"The stages are at birth (Rs 2,000), on completing one-year vaccination (Rs 1,000), on admission in Class-I (Rs 2,000), then in Class-VI (Rs 2,000), in Class-IX (Rs 3,000) and any degree or diploma course after passing Class X or XII (Rs 5,000)," it added.

Also read: PM chants 'empowerment mantra', to transfer Rs 1,000 cr to women SHGs

In addition, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the self-help groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit.

These units will supply supplementary nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state, the PMO said in its release.